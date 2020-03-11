Morning fog possible. Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Today: morning fog possible. Mostly to partly cloudy. Warm and humid with afternoon highs in the 70s. Tonight: mostly cloudy and cool with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow: mostly to partly cloudy. Warm and humid with afternoon highs in the 70s. Over the next seven days, there will be less than a half-inch of rainfall in the WLOX area but heavier amounts of two to four inches will be possible near north Mississippi.