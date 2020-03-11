Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in Mississippi’s Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, well above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and many other social issues. That’s according to a wide-ranging AP VoteCast survey of the Democratic primary electorate in Mississippi. VoteCast also found voters in Mississippi’s Democratic primary were more likely to support a candidate who would restore the political system to how it was before Donald Trump was elected in 2016 than one who would bring fundamental change to Washington. The Associated Press called Joe Biden the winner in Mississippi.