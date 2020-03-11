Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA WEATHER
'Wet and unsettled' weather to continue in Arizona this week
PHOENIX (AP) — Soggy weather is expected across Arizona through Friday with forecasters saying possible heavy rains in some areas could result in flooding with flowing washes and roads covered by water. The National Weather Service said weather will be “wet and unsettled," with rain moving through the desert each day. Forecasters say the strongest potential for heavy rainfall will hit Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. The weather service's office in Tucson said southeastern Arizona also would see rain through Friday, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday and Friday.
TUCSON WOMAN-FENTANYL PLEA
Tucson woman faces up to 20 years in prison in fentanyl case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson woman is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl. Jocelyn Lopez-Sanchez was indicted for passing out fentanyl pills at a 2018 Halloween party on Tucson’s south side. Authorities say three people overdosed on the drug and a 19-year-old man died. Pima County prosecutors told Tucson TV station KGUN that Lopez-Sanchez pleaded guilty Monday to the distribution and importation of fentanyl. Authorities say the man who died swallowed at least one of the sky blue pills smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico and nicknamed "Mexican oxy.” Prosecutors say the 23-year-old Lopez-Sanchez will be sentenced in May. Court documents show her sentence could range from 12 years to two decades.
WOMAN ASSAULTED-BOYFRIEND ARRESTED
Scottsdale man arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at an apartment complex. They say 34-year-old Andrele Williams was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault and strangulation of his live-in girlfriend. Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday about a family fight. The woman ran from her apartment to the officers, alleging Williams had tried to kill her. Police say they determined from interviews and evidence at the scene that Williams physically assaulted and threatened her. Police say Williams has a history of domestic violence offenses and is on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
AP-US-RESTAURANTS-CULTURAL-TRADEMARKS
Panda and poke: Restaurant trademarks can stir legal fights
GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Trademarking the names of restaurants peddling Asian or Asian “inspired” foods can lead to clashes over ownership and cultural appropriation. A recent lawsuit against an Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant shows the struggle between protecting a brand and picking a name that instantly invokes a culture. Panda Libre in suburban Phoenix faces a court challenge from the chain Panda Express, which has owned the trademark for “Panda” for Chinese food services since 2001. Other efforts have faced fierce online backlash. In 2018, Chicago-based Aloha Poke Co. sent cease-and-desist letters to poke restaurants with “aloha” or “aloha poke” in their names. That includes places selling the raw fish dish in its birthplace of Hawaii.
BC-ELECTION 2020-ARIZONA DEBATE
Democratic debate in Arizona will have no audience
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will debate as scheduled Sunday in Arizona amid the coronavirus outbreak — but without a live audience. The Democratic National Committee says it is making the move “at the request of both campaigns and out of an abundance of caution.” A DNC spokeswoman says local public health officials had advised that the debate could continue as planned. Both Biden and Sanders cancelled their election night events Tuesday in Ohio amid concerns about the epidemic. The debate will be held at the Arizona Federal Theatre in downtown Phoenix, which can hold up to 5,000 people.
ENDANGERED SPECIES-SECRECY
Arizona governor signs bill cloaking endangered species info
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill requiring state-sponsored endangered species surveys on private property to be kept secret, even from federal agencies charged with protecting plants and animals from potential extinction. Republicans who control the Legislature say the shield is needed to protect private property rights. Democrats unsuccessfully argued that the law will hinder public monitoring of recovery plans for endangered plants and animals. Violations would carry a $25,000 fine. The measure passed the Senate and House along party lines and was signed into law on Tuesday.
PRISON KILLING-ARIZONA
Death sentence upheld in fatal Arizona prison stabbing
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Supreme Court ruling Tuesday holds a state prison inmate's convictions and sentences in a 2008 killing in which a fellow inmate was stabbed 114 times with prison-made shanks. Thomas Michael Riley was sentenced to death in the killing with accomplices of inmate Sean Kelly at the Lewis prison complex in Buckeye. Court papers say Riley wrote another inmate a letter graphically describing the killing and detailing his quest to become a full member of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. According to trial evidence, Kelly was targeted by the gang because he refused to commit an act of violence against another inmate.
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS-EQUALITY
Arizona Senate advances changes to redistricting process
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have approved a measure asking voters to limit the population differences between Arizona's 30 legislative districts. Democrats said the measure would make it harder to create legislative districts with a majority of Native American voters, which has helped ensure the Navajo Nation has representation in the Legislature. The measure by Sen. J.D. Mesnard would require the state’s redistricting commission to create districts with a maximum difference of 5,000 people. Currently, a 10% difference is considered constitutional, meaning districts can vary by about 20,000 people.