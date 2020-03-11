How to make effective hand sanitzer at home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With 31 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus, it has made many people rush to stores, wiping the shelves clean of products.
Disinfect wipes, Lysol, and hand sanitizer are especially in high demand. However, there are recipes out there such as the World Health Organization’s recipe, that teaches consumers how to make their own hand sanitizer at home.
World Health Organization’s recipe:
- 1/2 cup Aloe vera gel
- 1 tablespoon peroxide
- 1 teaspoon glycerin
- 15 drops tea tree oil
- 1 cup 91% alcohol
Dr. Levin noted that the products are not geared to kill COVID-19, rather they are meant to make the sanitizer less toxic to your hands.
Dr. Phillip Levin, a Memorial Hospital Emergency Medicine physician, confirmed that homemade sanitizer is effective.
"Yes, there’s a lot of ways to kill germs. Lysol spray is adequate. You can use bleach on your surfaces, never put bleach on your hands,” said Dr. Levin.
He shared that alcohol is one of the most effective ingredients in the recipe.
“Alcohol is the active ingredient. 91 percent alcohol, the Everclear— they call it— is effective, not the type you get from the bottle like whiskey. Those types over the counter things are probably effective.”
Cathryn Walker noticed in stores, not only hand sanitizer is leaving, but also tissue. She even explained that people were in a fight over toilet paper.
Despite the growing fears of the virus, there are still no cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi. But multiple Mississippi residents have been tested.
For those tested on the Coast, Dr. Levin said the test must be sent off to Jackson for results.
