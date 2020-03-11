Diamondhead council tables flat tax resolution for next meeting

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The Diamondhead City council tabled a resolution Tuesday for a new tax, which could help the city finally establish a parks and recreation department.
The Property Owners’ Association manages Diamondhead’s parks, pools, and other amenities. After 50 years, the POA’s current agreement is now phasing out and city leaders want to take on the responsibility of maintenance.
Some residents are worried about a proposed flat rate tax that would be used to fund the establishment of an official parks and rec department.
“They need to go back to the state legislature and create a parks and recreation department for the city," said resident Michelle Crowley. "The city is trying to move forward with that, but some people against it and some are for it.”
Mayor Tommy Schafer says the tax would be paid in lieu of POA dues.
”The quote-unquote flat tax as people want to see it would be significantly less than what we’re paying in dues right now," said Schafer.
Crowley says her neighborhood has a perpetual label, which means she could be locked into paying more money per year.
“If they don’t dissolve at all, then that means we’re going to pay a flat tax for the city and also pay our dues for Diamondhead and so we’ve been double-taxed," she said.
Long-time resident CJ Longanecker believes homeowners should get a chance to vote in a special election. She said it’s up to residents to decide on any new taxes and the fate of the Diamondhead amenities.
“They cannot trade them, they cannot give them to the city until they get an 85 percent vote of the people out here that are paying the taxes on these things," said Longanecker.
Councilmembers decided to table the resolution and refine the wording before next week’s council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.