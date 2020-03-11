Battle at the Beach baseball event turned into one family’s spring break tradition

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunshine is associated with good times and when you throw a baseball into the mix, it’s a total win. Well hopefully, the team you’re rooting for this week scores some winning runs.
Prep baseball teams from around the region have plenty of chances to knock the ball out of the park at the 2020 Battle at the Beach event. Some attendees enjoy the experience so much that it’s becoming a spring break tradition.
Bryan Collier, the stats guru for the Tupelo Christian Eagles, says this is his family’s third trip to this annual event.
"To be honest with you, we've been other places and the baseball is really good here. The weather's good, the facilities are good, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast is great with hospitality,” Collier said.
The hospitality, along with some home runs and occupied hotel rooms, is what the Fourth Annual Battle at the Beach is all about. The first go-around featured 32 teams. Now, that total is up to nearly 60 from all over the state and region playing baseball at seven different Coast high schools.
“We felt like if we had the good weather down here, it will continue to grow,” said Eddie Lofton, Biloxi High School baseball coach. “In year two, we had 47 teams. Last year we had 57, and we’re at that number this year. We’ve got eight big 6A schools down this area, and they all have great facilities and very worthy of hosting a tournament of this magnitude and the economic impact it’s had on the Coast also.”
Lofton added it’s an impact that also continues to grow.
"We did a little questionnaire we sent out last year to folks to figure out some numbers, and in one week, the impact of this event was about $500,000.”
