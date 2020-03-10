Water contact advisory issued for portion of Bernard Bayou in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A broken sewage force main caused untreated wastewater to release into a portion of the Bernard Bayou in Gulfport, prompting the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to issue a water contact advisory Tuesday.
The affected area includes the portion of Bernard Bayou in Gulfport between Three Rivers Road to Old Magnolia Road.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
They also noted that the city is working to resolve the issues, and MDEQ staff will collect water samples Wednesday. MDEQ will continue to observe the water and monitor its quality.
