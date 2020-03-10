Warm & humid. Showers can’t be ruled out.

As a stalling front approaches from the northwest, expect cloudy skies with a few showers today. While some locations in the WLOX area could stay dry all day today, those that actually do see rain should only expect light rainfall amounts of less than a half-inch. Tonight, patchy fog will be possible overnight with lows around 60 degrees. Tomorrow brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A warmer than normal pattern will be present all week long with afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the 60s which will make it feel more like April than March. While no day this week will bring a 0% chance for rain, the chances should remain fairly low for the WLOX area each day. Over the next seven days, there will be less than one inch of rainfall in the WLOX area but heavier amounts of two to four inches will be possible near north Mississippi.