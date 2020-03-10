Teens, senior citizens team up to share memories and life lessons

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Older generations are often a source of wisdom for those who come after them. But young people can also teach senior citizens a thing or two, as well. That’s what a program in Ocean Springs aimed to do over the last few weeks.
Students at Ocean Springs High were paired with seniors at Lighthouse Assisted Living Center as part of a program called “Paired Memories: The Art of Storytelling.”
Over the course of eight weeks, the teens and the seniors spent time each week getting to know one another and finding ways to link their generations. Workshops were held that helped each of the participants ask questions and open up to their partner.
On Monday, the “Paired Memories” activity came to an end, with the students and the senior citizens each talking about what they had learned over the last two months through the project.
While there may be many decades separating them, each generation was able to bond over their differences. For many of the residents at Lighthouse, it gave them a chance to talk about the memories they hold dear, sharing those treasured times with the teenagers.
“It’s been fun,” said Mary Ellen Griffin, who lives at the facility. “I would listen to her speaking with others and then I’d ask her a question and she’d give me an answer. I liked her. We made good friends right at the first."
Students also had the chance to talk about their lives and their own memories growing up. The duos then compared how different life was for each of them at that age and the ways it was the same.
“I picked at her about her blue jeans having holes in them. When I grew up, it was a shame to have a hole in your britches," said Griffin with a smile.
For the students, it gave them a chance to learn from the residents.
“Working with the people that live here showed me what changes happened throughout her life and throughout mine,” Lindsey Mills, a student at Ocean Springs High.
Comparing experiences was eye-opening for the teenagers, teaching them a lot about growing older and past generations. It also provided a good learning opportunity for the senior citizens to learn more about today’s youth.
“The thing that stood out to me the most is that they did more crazy stuff than I do. Like one story (about another resident at the facility) told me was that she snuck out of the house to be with a boy after her mom told her no and her grandma went to bed," said Mills. “I don’t do anything like that.”
“Honestly, we didn’t have as much freedom as these kids today so in order to have fun, we did what we did," said Griffin. "The one time I remember, I was a senior in high school and there was an overnight stay at a girlfriend’s house and we decided we’d miss the bus and walk to school the next day. It was 15 miles and the bus went on and left us and we took out walking. It was after lunch before we got to the school. and it was raining. but we just had fun.”
The intergenerational program was hosted by the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center of Arts and Education as a way to bridge the gap between generations through the art of storytelling.
