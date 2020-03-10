Slow voter turnout for Mississippi Primary 2020

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many voters in South Mississippi, with only hours left to bubble in their selections, had not taken advantage of their right to vote.
As a matter of fact, according to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner, between 10% and 15% of registered voters had actually voted in West Orange Grove, North Gulfport, Lyman, Donal Snyder and Margaret Sherry.
Voters that did show were very vocal about why the right to vote is important to them and what they are looking for out of a candidate.
Tony Anderson, a 38-year Gulfport resident, exercised his right in hopes for better activities for the younger generations.
“My hope is that they would create more job centers for the younger generation that’s coming behind us and continue to do for the community and help put, like the parks, like they’re doing. They are doing, they’re just not doing enough,” Anderson said.
“Bringing our country back together, what we need is a veteran’s party," said retired Army veteran Fred Boykin, Jr. “What we’re coming up with is the AVIP: The American Veterans Integrated Party. The word integrated means for the patriotic Democrats and the patriotic Republicans come over and take our country back. That’s what we need."
