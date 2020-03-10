Residents complain of black mold, faulty repairs at Gulfport apartment complex

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Villas Sur La Riviere are unhappy after months of unfavorable living conditions.
“We knew that we weren’t moving into brand new condos on the beach,” said a resident at Villas Sur La Riviere apartments, Rachel Taylor.
Taylor moved to the Villas in June 2019 and says her townhome has been falling apart ever since.
"We knew that they weren't the most luxurious, but we also expected a reasonable standard of living."
What she didn’t expect were walls that shook and separated from the foundation, flooding, or layers of paint revealing concealed mold.
“I’m just at my breaking point where I’m saying enough is enough— when it started raining in my kitchen, when I couldn’t use half of my appliances,” Taylor said.
Another tenant allowed cameras in her home, showing more mold forming on the walls while gnats and other bugs slowly took over.
Taylor believes maintenance is held back by the owner of the apartment complex, Chasseur Realty Investors.
“Their hands are tied if the owner will not allow the repairs,” she said.
A visit from Gulfport’s Code Enforcement bumped up a few requests, she also added.
“Everybody else received minimal repairs that weren’t real repairs," Taylor said. "A bolt to keep the wall from moving when Code Enforcement shook it but no sealing the wall back to the foundation.”
A statement from Villas’ management notes how in the summer of 2019, more than $100,000 were spent to repave and renovate the property.
“He can spend thousands of dollars renovating new units to get them rented out, but he can’t do simple repairs the rest of us need in our homes when we pay our rent,” Taylor said.
She also said things have gotten better with new management, but problems won’t stop if the owner doesn’t become more tenant-focused.
“That’s why I’m going through these lengths, because if I just move out and keep my mouth shut, then it’s going to happen to another family,” Taylor said.
