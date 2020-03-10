Mosquitoes and gnats beware; Harrison County’s spray drone is coming

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison County Mosquito Control Squad has a new weapon in their fight against bugs this spring and summer, and one could say they’re using a much larger bug, or in this case, a drone.
It sounds like a swarm on insects about to pounce on an unsuspecting target, but the M6 insect spraying drone is worth about $25,000 and it can operate in places where most humans can’t.
"It helps us tremendously,” said Gene Fayard, mosquito control squad director. “We can get into places that we never could get before. A lot of mosquito breeding that we couldn't get a truck into we couldn't even walk into. We would sink. We can get to roadside ditches we couldn't get to before because of heavy traffic, swampy areas we couldn't get to by trucks or by foot."
Fayard also said gone are the days of multiple groups of people hand spraying mosquito prone areas.
"We’d use backpack sprayers, so we’d have three or four guys out here with sprayers getting the product out. Now, we can do the same field, which used to take us four hours, in about 20 minutes,” Fayard added.
The drone can also be used for spraying ball fields and other areas to control gnats.
Fayard added that to operate the device, he and others took the proper drone operating courses through the Federal Aviation Administration.
