Mississippi State & Texas Tech take over the coast for Hancock Whitney Classic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plenty of cowbells will be ringing from the Shuckers’ house as the No. 13 MSU Bulldogs (10-4) will face the number two team in college baseball, Texas Tech (16-1), as part of the inaugural “Hancock Whitney Classic” .
The two teams will square off for a two-day mid-week series on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mississippi State is no stranger to the coast as they return for the third time since 2016, owning a 1-1 record, and come into the matchup after sweeping Quinnipiac this past weekend. The Red Raiders come to Biloxi having won 12 straight games and leads the all-time series against State 3-2.
Shuckers Media Relations Manager, Garrett Greene, tells fans this is a match up they won’t want to miss.
“These are two of the best teams in college baseball. This is an Omaha preview," Greene told WLOX.
"These are two teams who have both been to back-to-back College World Series. There’s a very small handful of teams that have done that over the last couple of seasons. It’s one thing to have a mid-week game that’s interesting, it’s another thing to have one that’s going to be a matchup of likely two Top-10 teams and you get your pick between one or two days. It’s going to be a really good matchup and something that folks are going to be watching in Omaha in June.”
First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. on Wednesday at MGM Park.
