10 Mississippi restaurants received a “C” on their inspection report in the past week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten Mississippi restaurants received a "C" grade on their March 10, 2020 inspection.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, a "C" means that a serious violation was found, and possibly corrected, during the inspection.
The restaurants are as follows:
• Scott Store, PO Box 206, Scott
• Raising Cane Chicken Fingers, 930 East County Line Road, Ridgeland
• Cock of the Walk, 1144 Hwy 45 Alt. South, West Point
• Belzoni Gas Mart, LLC, 15390 US Hwy 49, Belzoni
• Dickey’s Barbeque Pit 640, 11240 Hwy 49 N. Unit B, Gulfport
• Food Zone 2, 1723 Bailey Avenue, Jackson
• Cash Saver by Vowells, 216 Devereaux Drive, Natchez
• Juva, 502 18th Ave. No, Columbus
• Sno Biz Gluckstadt, 238 Weisenberger Rd., Madison
• North South Tadka, 119 Colony Crossing Way, Ste 600, Madison
