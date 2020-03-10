Meet South Mississippi’s Congressional candidates

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Four Republican candidates looking to represent Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District will be on the ballot in South Mississippi on Tuesday. The candidates in the Republican Primary include incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo, Carl Boyanton, Robert Deming and Samuel Hickman.
Rep. Palazzo is seeking a sixth term in Congress. He currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee and as a member of the Mississippi National Guard. He is also the Co-chairman of the National Guard Caucus.
“I think South Mississippians know —from rebuilding the military, a thriving economy, record unemployment, strengthening the border, protecting the sanctity of life and the second amendment— I’m the proven conservative,” said Palazzo.
Businessman Carl Boyanton is among one of Palazzo’s challengers. If elected, Boyantan said putting term limits in place is a top priority for him. He now lives in Diamondhead after working in the produce industry in Seattle and New Orleans.
“I could go right in and be on a committee for banking, appropriations or agriculture. And I bring 40 years of experience, so I could help out quite a bit,” said Boyanton.
Biloxi City Councilman Robert Deming is also in the race. He’s been a part of the City Council since 2013 and is currently serving as Council president. Deming points to his record of being fiscally responsible and said one of his top accomplishments was helping the city of Biloxi balance its budget.
“I think right now we have to focus on our financial house,” Deming said. “I’m not in Washington and haven’t seen everything behind closed doors, but I have practical answers and solutions to things and I’ll find them in Washington.”
Samuel Hickman is the final challenger and he wants to focus on family values and attracting additional industry to South Mississippi. The 24-year old from Picayune has experience on Capitol Hill, working for Congressman Trent Kelly.
“I saw firsthand some things I think we can do better,” said Hickman. “It’s my goal to go out inspire people, get people excited about who represents them and get them excited about voting again.”
There are no Democrats running for the 4th Congressional seat, so the Republican primary is a winner take all race.
