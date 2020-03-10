Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

RETIRED POLICE OFFICER-INVESTIGATION
Retired Glendale policeman accused of defrauding department
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Glendale police are recommending felony theft charges against a retired police sergeant. Wence Arevalo has been accused of reckless falsification of time sheets and defrauding the police department out of about $4,000 since 2018. Phoenix radio station KTAR reports that an investigation discovered Arevalo was simultaneously employed by the Glendale Police Department, Arizona Christian University and Louisiana State University. The station says records from the two colleges indicate Arevalo had lied on his time card, falsely claiming he was present for duty in Glendale. The findings were submitted by the police department to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in January. It was unclear Monday if Arevalo has a lawyer.
POLICE SHOOTING-APACHE JUNCTION
Florence man fatally shot by Apache Junction police is ID'd
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Apache Junction have identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting. They announced Monday that the victim was 82-year-old Lawson Edward Schaber of Florence. Police responded to a fitness center around 3 a.m. Sunday because several people were illegally camping in the gym's parking lot. When officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding a man wearing a holstered handgun. After the man failed to follow verbal commands, police say he pulled his handgun from the holster and officers fired their weapons. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The officers involved in the fatal shooting have been placed on administrative leave while the Arizona Department of Public Safety investigates.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona now seeing 'community spread' of new virus
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's health director warned Monday that community spread of the new coronavirus is now happening and case numbers could reach what is seen in a flu season. Gov. Doug Ducey acknowledged that the state's economy has taken a hit and repeated that he could order steps to limit spread if cases ramp up. The state added one more confirmed case Monday, upping the number to six. Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ said a case identified on Friday had no known link to either foreign travel or another case. That means the virus is circulating in the community.
HOUSE-DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
Suspect who opened fire on occupied Camp Verde home sought
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down a suspect who shot at a Camp Verde home with a sleeping family inside. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says investigators continue to search for suspects in the Feb. 28 incident. According to sheriff's officials, a suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds from a car around 5:15 a.m. Several people were at home including small children. While at least one bullet was recovered, nobody was injured. Authorities describe the suspect car as a gray sedan or possibly a loud, “grumbling” truck. They are seeking area residents who may have surveillance footage from that day.
DPS DIRECTOR-RETIREMENT
Arizona Department of Public Safety director to retire
PHOENIX (AP) — The longtime head of the Arizona Department of Public Safety will retire next month. Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead is stepping down after leading the agency for six years. Ducey has appointed DPS Lt. Col. Heston Silbert to take over. The governor called Milstead a “trusted, proven leader." Milstead has worked in metro Phoenix law enforcement for more than 30 years including as chief of the Mesa Police Department. His father, Ralph Milstead, was also a DPS director. Milstead is set to retire April 3.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DETROIT WATER
Detroit set to restore water service amid coronavirus fears
DETROIT (AP) — Thousands of Detroit residents who have had their water service shut off due to nonpayment of bills can have it restored under a plan that aims to allow them to wash their hands at home as a way to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Officials announced Monday that the plan will be in effect for the duration of the global outbreak. A water department spokesman says close to 3,000 households have had service disconnected. Several thousand others have been notified this year of pending shutoffs. The shutoffs have spawned protests in recent years. The state will cover the costs of re-connection for the first 30 days. Customers then can have service restored or keep their water on for $25 per month.
BORDER AREAS-24 HOUR DPS PATROLS
Arizona DPS do 24-hour patrols again in some border areas
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has returned round-the-clock patrols to Nogales with plans to have 24-hour patrols to a second area later this year. The moves come nearly four years after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Director Frank Milstead said restoring such patrols in the border region was a top priority. In 2016, Milstead said he and Ducey were surprised upon taking office the year before that the highways along the Mexican border weren't patrolled around the clock. The Arizona Republic reports that although the Strike Force has spent an estimated $90 million since its inception, it only fulfilled the promise of 24-hour patrols in one area of the border five months ago and much of the border area still goes unpatrolled overnight.
VIRUS OUTBREAK CONGRESSMAN
U.S. Rep. Gosar says he, staff have quarantined themselves
A U.S. congressman from Arizona announced Sunday that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C., area. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican, said that during the annual Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland last month “members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times." Gosar said neither he nor his staff feel ill.