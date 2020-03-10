Georgia, Ole Miss meet in SEC tourney

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Mississippi has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Georgia has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Breein Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Mississippi's scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 67 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.1 percent of the 236 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.