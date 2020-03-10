Few showers possible today. Staying warm this week.

We’ll have some spotty showers today, with the best chance west of Highway 49 and in inland areas. It’s going to be warm and humid today with highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers may linger this evening, but rain chances will decrease late tonight. Some fog is possible by Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the low 60s.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the mid 70s. An approaching front on Friday may bring a few more showers. High will stay in the mid 70s in the afternoon. We’ll have the chance for a few more showers over the weekend, and we’ll stay in the 70s.
