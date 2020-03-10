Chuck Norris is celebrating his 80th birthday

US actor and martial artist Chuck Norris, this year's special guest signals to the audience onstage during the opening gala of the 15th Shoe Box fundraising event in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The annual Christmas charity campaign was launched by the Hungarian Baptist Aid (HBAid) in 2004 to collect and distribute gifts donated by the public for underprivileged children during Advent. The organisation receives the labelled and boxed presents at nearly 300 designated collection points in the country. (Source: Marton Monus/MTI via AP)