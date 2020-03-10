Brookhaven truck driver is $20k richer after winning lottery ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven truck driver won $20,000 from a Mississippi Lottery scratch off ticket.
Roy C. stopped to pick up lunch at a local B-Kwik store before hitting the road. At the last last minute, he decided to purchase a winning Break the Bank scratch-off.
When Roy made it to his destination, he scratched off the ticket and realized he won $20,000.
He immediately called his wife, who could not believe it and insisted for Roy to send her a picture of his reward.
