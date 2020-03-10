Biloxi VA’s precautionary measures against coronavirus cause traffic tieups

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Worry over the coronavirus is causing the Biloxi VA Medical Center to implement precautionary measures that are even affecting people outside the center’s gates.
Traffic was congested at the intersection of the hospital on Veterans Avenue and Pass Road.
And as for those who drove into the VA Medical Center, some said it took an hour to get into the hospital.
Those who did go into the VA were stopped by officers and asked about their overall health as well as if they noticed any flulike symptoms.
As of Monday, Mississippi has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus in the state despite looming concerns.
