Biloxi financial advisor talks stock market drop as COVID-19 spreads

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The stock market just endured its worst day in more than a decade, dropping 2,000 points. Experts are blaming COVID-19 and the declining crude oil prices.
Tom Wiltz is an advisor at Platinum Capital Advisors in Biloxi and admits Monday was a difficult day at the office.
“Obviously [Monday] was kind of a doozy out there," said Wiltz. "We haven’t seen the market as volatile or as nervous since 2008.”
So how has the outbreak of COVID-19 contributed to the sharp decline?
“People are kind of stopping, stalling their lives. Not getting out and doing what they normally do," Wiltz says. "Obviously, people are not getting out and going to Disney World for fear of potentially getting the virus or flying on planes or going to concerts or things where people are in close quarters so that is having a stalling effect on the economy right now.”
Some of the companies that are being hit the hardest are the blue chip stocks, which are the companies known around the world.
“You know, airline stocks are being butchered right now. Disney is getting butchered right now just because attendance is way down. Other areas, even Apple, is reporting lower earnings and of course the oil companies right now is another issue," explained Wiltz.
With so few travelling, the demand for crude oil has been greatly curtailed.
“So basically, the U.S. Government has been in talks with Saudi Arabia to try and get them to limit the supply some, which will have a tendency to keep the oil prices up," said Wiltz. "But Saudia Arabia doesn’t want to play and the other countries don’t either so the oil prices are just falling and dropping out of the sky right now.”
While Monday was the worst drop in 12 years, the market overall remains 13,000 points above where it dropped to in September 2008.
