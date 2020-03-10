Armed Forces Retirement Home taking action to protect residents against coronavirus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) on the Coast is taking immediate action to protect its residents.
All visitors are restricted from the premises. This includes family, friends, delivery personnel and contractors.
Currently, there are 444 residents. Of those residents, 375 are considered independent living, meaning they can come and go as they did before.
Older adults and those with serious chronic conditions are at a higher risk. The AFRH Public Affairs Officer told WLOX that they aren’t sure how long these restrictions will be in place, but they’re just focused on what’s happening now.
Other facilities in the area are also taking extra precautions such as the Biloxi VA Medical Center and the Garden Park Medical Center.
