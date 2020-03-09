Warmer than normal. Hardly any rain.

Cloudier and warm for Monday with highs in the 70s. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out but it looks like most of us should stay dry today in the WLOX area. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows around 60 degrees. Tomorrow brings slightly higher rain chances as a stalling front approaches from the northwest. A warmer than normal pattern will be present all week long with afternoons in the 70s and mornings in the 60s which will make it feel more like April than March. While no day will bring a 0% chance for rain, the chances should remain fairly low for the WLOX area each day. Right now, the highest of those low rain chances will be on Tuesday and on Sunday.