Warm & breezy today. Feeling like spring this week.

Despite more cloud cover, we’re warming up into the low 70s this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 10-20 MPH. A shower or two can’t be ruled out. A few showers may linger tonight, and we’ll drop into the low 60s.
A disturbance passing to our north may bring a few more showers on Tuesday. We’ll stay warm with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday through Friday. Highs will stay in the mid 70s, and we’ll have an uptick in the humidity.
