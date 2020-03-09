Still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, health dept. says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Last week MSDH began testing for COVID-19 in samples submitted by physicians and healthcare providers.
So far, 14 individuals have been tested for the virus and, as of March 6th, all results have come back negative.
Louisiana has confirmed their first case of coronavirus and Tennessee has four confirmed cases.
