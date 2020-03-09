St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital cancels work trips, limits visitors to reduce coronavirus risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local health leaders over the weekend confirmed the first case of coronavirus here in Shelby County.
As the virus spreads, major hospitals like St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital are taking necessary steps to protect patients.
The hospital plans to stop work travel, limit visitors to invited guests only, and postpone tours until further notice.
Here’s the complete statement from St. Jude.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
