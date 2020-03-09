Southern Miss falls Sunday in series finale to Little Rock 5-1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Aaron Funk tossed a complete game and limited Southern Miss to just five hits as the visiting Trojans collected the Sunday afternoon victory 5-1 at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.
The Trojans (9-8) captured their only victory over the weekend, while the Golden Eagles (11-4) dropped just their second game at home this season.
Funk retired the first 11 hitters he faced before giving up a fifth-inning walk to Matt Guidry. That was the only base runner that Funk allowed until giving up his first hit, a double, to Dustin Dickerson with one out in the sixth. Dickerson scored one batter later on a RBI single by Gabe Montenegro.
The Golden Eagles tried to rally in the ninth with a one-out single from Guidry, who reached base for the 71st-straight game, but the Eagles could not scratch a run in the final frame.
Funk improved to 2-0 as he walked just one and fanned nine in the contest.
Little Rock wasted little time getting on the board off of Golden Eagle starter Chandler Best (0-2).
The second batter of the game, Kale Emshoff, homered for the second time of the weekend to give the visitors the 1-0 advantage. The Trojans added another run in the third on a RBI double from Houston Parker.
Parker got the Golden Eagles for a couple more RBI later in the contest as he drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and homered to open the eighth, his second of the year. Tucker Childers finished the scoring the in the eighth with another sacrifice fly.
Best suffered the loss for the Golden Eagles as he allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts over four-plus innings.
The Golden Eagles return to action Tuesday, March 10, when they travel to Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., for a contest with Troy. Game time is set for 6 p.m.