Myles Brennan prepares for next step at LSU

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - “This is my time to go. The waiting is over. I feel like my mentality is I’m the best player on the field and no one can stop me.”
A little over three years ago, Myles Brennan wrapped up a high school career that totaled over 15,000 yards and 166 touchdowns for St. Stanislaus. The 4A Mr. Football winner for the Magnolia State was on his way to play for new head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. When starting quarterback Danny Etling graduated after the 2017 campaign, Myles was the heir apparent to the throne - until Joe Burrow left Ohio State for the Bayou Bengals, taking control of the starting job for two seasons, winning a Heisman trophy, and a national title. But that was then, and this is now.
“Last year’s team is done. It’s over. We were national champions, but that’s done,” Brennan said. “Those guys went on to the NFL, those guys went on to their careers, start their families and things like that. Celebrating that win will last forever, but talking about it day to day is not going to help us win the next day.”
Despite the changing of the guard at both the quarterback and head coaching positions over the last four years, there was no change of loyalty, or belief, from either Brennan, nor LSU.
“Coach O has always been behind me. He’s always liked who I am, he’s liked that I’ve always stuck with LSU through this process,” Brennan said. “He trusts me, and I trust him. To have a coach like that, not only a player’s coach but a coach who is willing to do anything for his players, especially me, I feel like it’s been very helpful and positive in my situation. So I’m very grateful for that.”
“[Myles and his family] have been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time,” Orgeron said. “I expect Myles to explode, and I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on. I feel like we are going to have us one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback, and I believe he is going to be great for us.”
His journey has certainly seen its twists and turns over the years, and although it feels like his time has finally arrived, that journey is far from over.
“It’s been a very long process. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but as coach O says, the depth chart is etched in sand, meaning he hasn’t named a starter yet," Brennan said. "Just because Joe has left, I feel like it’s my turn, but I still have to go and earn this job, and I have to prove to myself that I’m capable of being the starting quarterback for LSU and being a successful quarterback.”
