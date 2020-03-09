Myles Brennan prepares for next step at LSU

“[Myles and his family] have been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time,” Orgeron said. “I expect Myles to explode, and I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on. I feel like we are going to have us one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback, and I believe he is going to be great for us.”