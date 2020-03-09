Miss. man freed from prison after judge vacates 120 year sentence

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County man is walking free after dodging a 120 year prison sentence.
In 2006, Felix Wynn was sentenced to 120 years in prison on cocaine charges and fined $4 million dollars.
Tuesday, due to to new sentencing guidelines, the same judge at Wynn’s original trial vacated the prison sentence and sentenced him to time served. The judge also released him from all fines.
Having already served close to 14 years, Saturday morning Wynn walked out of the Oktibbeha County jail and onto the other side of freedom for the first time in nearly two decades.
While incarcerated Wynn leaned on faith as the courts grappled with his future.
After earning a Theology degree in prison, Wynn says he hopes to mentor young kids with the help of his brother.
“I’m gonna help him take his life to show him and so many others why this life you got two options: you’re gonna be here are you’re gonna be dead,”said Wynn’s brother Michael.
