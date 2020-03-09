Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BORDER AREAS-24 HOUR DPS PATROLS
Arizona DPS do 24-hour patrols again in some border areas
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has returned round-the-clock patrols to Nogales with plans to have 24-hour patrols to a second area later this year. The moves come nearly four years after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Director Frank Milstead said restoring such patrols in the border region was a top priority. In 2016, Milstead said he and Ducey were surprised upon taking office the year before that the highways along the Mexican border weren't patrolled around the clock. The Arizona Republic reports that although the Strike Force has spent an estimated $90 million since its inception, it only fulfilled the promise of 24-hour patrols in one area of the border five months ago and much of the border area still goes unpatrolled overnight.
VIRUS OUTBREAK CONGRESSMAN
U.S. Rep. Gosar says he, staff have quarantined themselves
A U.S. congressman from Arizona announced Sunday that he is quarantining himself at home after he came in contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus at a national conservative politics conference in the Washington, D.C., area. Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican, said that during the annual Conservative Political Action Committee conference in Maryland last month “members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times." Gosar said neither he nor his staff feel ill.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials announced Saturday that two people from the same Pinal County household as a woman already diagnosed with the new coronavirus also have been diagnosed with the disease, raising the state's total to five. The diagnosis of the Pinal County woman was announced Friday. She's in her 40s and is a health care worker in Mariciopa County. Two people in metro Phoenix were diagnosed previously, and officials said those two people had traveled to areas with virus outbreaks. The Pinal County woman was the first virus patient in Arizona attributed to so-called “community spread." Officials said neither she nor any of her “close contacts” had recently traveled to a country with widespread cases.
MESA-POOL DEATH
Mesa police say a woman apparently drowns in a swimming pool
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a 72-year-old woman has died after an apparent drowning in a swimming pool. They say the woman was pulled from the pool around noon Sunday. She was declared dead at the scene. The name of the woman wasn’t immediately released. Police say they are investigating the death.
JUUL-STATE LOBBYING
Juul Labs sought to court AGs as teen vaping surged
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest electronic-cigarette company, Juul Labs, donated tens of thousands of dollars to the campaigns of state attorneys general. The donations were part of an effort to build relationships with these powerful officials and potentially head off legal challenges over how Juul promoted and sold its vaping products. But the company’s approach may be backfiring. Thirty-nine states announced late last month that they'll investigate whether Juul’s early viral marketing efforts illegally targeted teens and made misleading claims about the nicotine levels in its devices. Juul says it is working to earn “the trust of society,” by working with various government officials.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CPAC
2 members of Congress say they met man with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and congressman Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had interacted at a political conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and will spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine. The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.
CHILD ON SIDEWALK KILLED
2-year-old fatally injured when struck on sidewalk by SUV
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say a 2-year-old boy walking with his parents on a sidewalk was fatally injured Saturday when he was struck by a small SUV whose driver lost control of the vehicle. Police say the boy died at a hospital after the people provided emergency aid to the boy. The SUV driver and the boy's parents weren't injured. According to police, neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in what police called a “tragic accident." The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Identities of those involved weren't released and police said the incident remained under investigation and that no additional information was available.
TUCSON CRASH-TWO KILLED
2 killed when car hits pillar on I-10 underpass in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two women were killed when their car struck a concrete pillar at an Interstate 10 underpass on the city's south side. Police say the driver apparently lost control and that speed and impairment were possible factors in the Friday night crash. Police identified the women as 38-year-old Tarashia Ross and 29-year-old Teresita Gonzales. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt and that both were ejected and died at the scene.