Harrison County woman suffers serious burns after gas fumes ignite

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County woman is recovering in Mobile after a flash fire caused her to suffer serious burns.
Firefighters and paramedics from the Harrison County Fire Rescue were called to a residence on Shaw Road just after 5 p.m. On scene, officials learned a man was working on the gas tank of a portable generator and had allowed the gasoline fumes from the tank to get too close to a small grill that had a fire in it, resulting in a flash fire.
The woman who was burned was standing next to the grill at the time the fire flashed.
Paramedics from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and American Medical Response treated the woman on the scene before putting her on the medical helicopter and flying her to Mobile.
The Harrison County Fire Marshal along with Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are investigating, but the incident appears to be an accident.
Harrison County Fire Rescue wants to remind anyone working with gasoline to be extremely careful when doing so. The gasoline fumes can travel great distances, and any open flame or heat sources can cause a flash fire, as happened in this case.
