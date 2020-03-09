Early spring celebration includes building an herb garden

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Spring is less than two weeks away, and some people just can’t wait to get a little dirty.
It gets even better when things are a little “spicy.”
Mikie Love hasn't had too much luck growing herbs.
“So, this is my third time trying to grow herbs,” she said as she filled her cloth bag made of recycled plastic. “A little embarrassing, but I’m hoping to cook some good dishes with it.”
She’s hoping the third time will be the charm.
“Well, you know, living in Mississippi, on the Coast, it’s very hot,” she said with a chuckle. “And I think the sun killed my herbs.”
Courtney Farms in Ocean Springs is now offering gardening workshops for those advanced and those just starting out, like Tammy Law.
“I never had the opportunity or the time or the patience,” she said. “I think as I have gotten a little older, I think I’m more interested in herbal gardening.”
The class is taught by the garden center’s manager Stephanie Pendleton.
“The secret to a good herb garden is just any other plant,” she said. “Know what you have, what those plants require and giving them those requirements. They like proper drainage, water, fertilization and sunlight.”
Ann Bowen gardens a lot, and she always has an herb garden.
“I use a lot of rosemary,” she said. “It’'s my favorite for cooking beef, chicken, anything. It works great for flavor. It’s just so nice to have the advantage of going to get whatever you need out of the yard.
“In an emergency, I'll go to the grocery store that are in the little tiny cartons that are already cut,” Bowen added. “But they’re kind of wilty. They’re never fresh. Plus, now, I don’t know what country from either.”
