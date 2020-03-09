Controlled burns set for Monday in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Forest Service, De Soto Ranger District, is planning to burn 663 acres in northwest Jackson County Monday.
The prescribed burn will take place along Old Biloxi Road, in the Larue community. Forestry officials warn that smoke will be heavy at times on Old Biloxi Road and noticeable on Beaver Pond Road (Forest Service Road 404), East Wire Road, and Hwy 15.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as crews and engines will be working in the smoke.
As always, the purpose of a controlled burn is to reduce hazardous fuel, and help restore the longleaf pine.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.