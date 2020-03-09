CoastCon 43 takes over Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to their website, CoastCon is Mississippi’s longest-running and largest science fiction, fantasy and gaming convention.
Collectibles from Game of Thrones, replica costume pieces from the Star Wars saga, board games galore and just about anything from the world of science fiction took center stage at this year’s CoastCon.
For one vendor, hand-drawn pages of part one of his first graphic novel were on display, even as he was drawing part two.
“It is a story of a seven- or eight-year-old boy who enjoys reading and finds a map in a book in an old book store. His family follows the map to see if they can find where it leads. It leads them to Africa in search of a species of butterfly that they’ve never heard of before," said TikiFez Comics CEO Steven Harper.
Harper’s graphic novel takes four hours to complete one page. With four parts, each 100 pages, he’s got his work cut out for him. The Quest for the Golden Butterfly is one that Harper said resonates with attendees of the convention.
“The story is Downton Abbey meets Raiders of the Lost Ark. So, if you’re a fan of action-adventure or if you’re a fan of British television and things like that, you can find something to enjoy in it," Harper said.
With vendors of all sorts peddling their wares, not everyone at CoastCon with a table was there to sell something.
For the Mandalorian Mercz Costume Club, their mission this weekend was slightly different.
“We are a Star Wars costuming club. We attend conventions for recruitment purposes to bring people in to actually do troops outside of places like this so that we can do charity events, promote Star Wars and also bring some good to the community," said Kebiin Ke’Varek of the Mandalorian Mercz Costume Club.
This organization actually has their own charity foundation called the Little Warriors International.
“It raises money and promotes the welfare of underprivileged children, special needs children and anybody that needs a little bit of assistance or a little help. We’re happy to do that," Ke’Varek said.
However, this group doesn’t do charity work for their own nonprofit.
“We also do troops and events to raise money for organizations that are outside of the Little Warriors International, groups like Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and we’ve done things for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. We’ve also worked with children with cancer, juvenile diabetes and organizations like that to help bring money to people that need it,” Ke’Varek said.
For those who aren’t vendors, those faithful costume-wearing attendees, this is an event that these folks anticipate all year long.
“I’ve heard a lot of people talking about they felt like they couldn’t cosplay because they didn’t look like this character, they didn’t have the right body type for that character and that couldn’t be farther from the truth in the cosplay community," said Morgan Fruge who was in cosplay as “Noel Hellstrum,” an original renaissance festive character that represents the spirit of the forest. “It’s one of the most accepting communities I’ve ever been a part of. I really hope that people start understanding how great it can be to feel confident no matter what you look like in a costume. You know, living in the South, sometimes it’s really conservative; there are certain do’s and don’t’s. Getting to just sort of be myself, be whoever I want. Yesterday I dressed up as a robot, the day before as a superhero and now I’m a flower fairy."
