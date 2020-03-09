CoastCon 43 takes over Coast Coliseum and Convention Center

“I’ve heard a lot of people talking about they felt like they couldn’t cosplay because they didn’t look like this character, they didn’t have the right body type for that character and that couldn’t be farther from the truth in the cosplay community," said Morgan Fruge who was in cosplay as “Noel Hellstrum,” an original renaissance festive character that represents the spirit of the forest. “It’s one of the most accepting communities I’ve ever been a part of. I really hope that people start understanding how great it can be to feel confident no matter what you look like in a costume. You know, living in the South, sometimes it’s really conservative; there are certain do’s and don’t’s. Getting to just sort of be myself, be whoever I want. Yesterday I dressed up as a robot, the day before as a superhero and now I’m a flower fairy."