Coast hospitals are increasing safety measures to keep coronavirus at bay

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Out of an abundance of caution, leaders at Garden Park have enacted a safety protocol that starts at the front door.
A series of questions aimed at recognizing the symptoms of coronavirus are being asked of everyone walking in through the single entrance now established at the hospital.
“We are screening patients as they come through the door. It’s a light screening, asking questions about cough, fever, possible respiratory issues, shortness of breath, that kind of thing. They may get a mask. They may have their temp taken and some other things," said CEO of Garden Park Medical Center, Randy Rogers.
With a case now announced in Louisiana and a previous case as close as Florida’s panhandle, Rogers said that it’s time for his facility to be proactive.
“I do think we have a distinct advantage because we’re not densely populated. If you look at the maps, and you see where things are breaking out, you’ll see it’s in the big cities. But, it can find its way here. We certainly don’t want something to come into the hospital and people give it to each other, employees become sick, then we don’t have to staff to be able to take care of our patients," Rogers said.
Additionally, Rogers said that now is the time to be overly cautious of what you touch especially your eyes, mouth and nose; however, it is not the time to push the panic button.
If you develop symptoms, specifically fever and shortness of breath, contact your medical professional. And as always, wash your hands, up to your elbows if possible, with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds— or sing Happy Birthday!
Rogers noted that they reserve the right to change their current safety protocols as things evolve.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.