Church group with South Mississippi ties tested negative for coronavirus

BETHLEHEM(WLOX) - 13 members of a group from 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama are cleared after testing negative for the coronavirus, according to a Reuters’ article.
This comes after the group was quarantined due to an outbreak of the virus in their Bethlehem hotel.
Thoughts of uncertainty filled their minds when they learned of the news, but through the fear, their faith remained strong. Now, their minds can be put at ease, with a spokesperson for the Palestinian government saying the tourists are able to leave.
