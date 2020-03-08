Sensory Sunday welcomes children with special needs in inclusive play

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Children with special needs such as autism and sensory processing differences had a little fun Sunday at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center during a Sensory Sunday event.
The museum was quiet and less crowded so the children could be comfortable and enjoy their experience.
“We have Sensory Sunday because so many of these children the crowds bother them, the noise bothers them, so we made it better for them,” said Sue Maters with Lynn Meadows.
Every second Sunday of the month, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center accommodates the needs of children who often feel left out. Families travel near and wide to experience the event.
“Trevor really enjoys the interactive activities that they have here. They are very inclusive. It’s just so nice that they can include everybody,” said his mother Melissa.
As a parent, Melissa was thankful everyone could be understanding with her child.
Parent Stephanie Bays was happy for the opportunity to meet others in a similar situation.
“My child does best with lower lights, the quiet,” she said. "It’s less intimidating for him in smaller crowds and it gives you a chance to meet other people in the community with needs like yours, so we get each other. "
Bays even wrote a book about her son.
"'Zane’s Little World.' It’s on Amazon. I wrote this for children to understand people like my son. He wears headphones, but he can still hear you. "
The children’s museum even had sensory-friendly backpacks that parents could check out during their visit.
