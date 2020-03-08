Rescue dog show highlights support for stronger animal abuse laws

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The group “Mississippi Citizens Against Animal Cruelty” held its best in rescue dog show Sunday in Ocean Springs.
The event was a chance for shelter animals to find their fur-ever homes. It was also an opportunity for the group to raise awareness about animal abuse.
Sebastian is living the good life now, but that wasn’t the case not too long ago. Last summer, animal control found him tied to a tree. He was brought to a shelter and eventually adopted. Just months later, he was found tied to a tree again.
Brodie wears his scars boldly. It’s believed he was used as a bait dog. He was found with his teeth ripped out of his mouth.
Unfortunately, stories like theirs aren’t uncommon, and MCAAC president Debbie Martin said those who commit these horrific crimes are getting off easy.
“You see the pain and the suffering that these animals go through, and you can’t help but want to stop it. It’s got to stop," Martin said.
She supports Senate Bill 2658, which passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. Right now, maliciously torturing or killing a domesticated dog or cat brings only a misdemeanor charge.
The bill would ensure those crimes could be charged as a felony on a first offense and would allow officers to charge more than one count per incident.
Currently, no matter how many animals someone abuses, they still face just one charge.
“It’s scientifically proven that people who abuse animals grow up to be serial killers. I mean, you want somebody who tortures a dog taking care of your dog in a nursing home? Not going to happen. They need to be in prison, and they need psychiatric counseling, and that’s what this bill would do," Martin said.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Mississippi as the worst state when it comes to protecting animals. Animal welfare advocates said it’s way past time to make sure these animals are getting the love they deserve.
“People that are hurting animals are doing it because they know they’re not going to get anything. They’re going to get a slap on the wrist or a small little fine. They need jail time for hurting animals, not to pay $100 fine," said Wendy Kennedy with Just Cause Rescue.
“We can’t fix it all ourselves. We’re just a community of people trying to help, but until the legislature and the government gets a little bit harder on animal cruelty, we can’t do it all.”
One of the sponsors of SB 2658, Sen. Jeremy England, dyed his hair pink in support of MCAAC’s cause.
