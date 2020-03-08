Pearl River captures second straight region title

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - It doesn’t happen often, but it happened on Friday, as the Pearl River men’s basketball team found itself in a close game in the second half. But as has been the case all season long, the Wildcats pulled away for a 13 point victory. Rod Brown finished with a game-high 21 points, Cameron Smith played every single minute, and Isaih Moore nothced yet another double-double. This was a familiar foe for the Wildcats, but in the end, they fell back on what they knew and just found a way to win.