Pearl River captures second straight region title

CLINTON, Miss. (WLOX) - It doesn’t happen often, but it happened on Friday, as the Pearl River men’s basketball team found itself in a close game in the second half. But as has been the case all season long, the Wildcats pulled away for a 13 point victory. Rod Brown finished with a game-high 21 points, Cameron Smith played every single minute, and Isaih Moore nothced yet another double-double. This was a familiar foe for the Wildcats, but in the end, they fell back on what they knew and just found a way to win.
“We have a motto - we just feel like we’re the better team whenever we’re on the floor," head coach Chris Oney said. "So, let’s just figure it out. I knew they would have a gameplan because they played us so close in the state tournament, but we saw some things also that we felt that we could go to when times got tight, and it worked.”
