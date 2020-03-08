Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

LOYOLA NO-NEW LAW DEGREES
Loyola-New Orleans adds environmental, health law degrees
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College of Law at Loyola University New Orleans is adding new master's degree programs in environmental and health law. Dean and Madeleine Landrieu says the school hopes to attract both recent college graduates and experienced employees. She says Loyola is the first law school in Louisiana and among a few in the region to offer such master's degree programs in the two highly regulated fields. The health law program will also cover administration, with classes about policy as well as client work and management training.
LAFAYETTE PARK
More money, new features, delayed opening for Lafayette park
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The opening of an urban park in a south Louisiana city is being delayed because the non-profit organization behind the project has obtained more money for additional features. The Advertiser in Lafayette reports that Lafayette Central Park Inc. initially hoped to open Moncus Park this spring. But, with an extra $5 million available, the organization is planning to open later in the year. Features already completed include a dog park. Features being added this year are an amphitheater and a "family area," which includes a tree house, splash pad and playground.
TULANE-JEWISH STUDIES
$2 million gift to endow chair in Jewish studies at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An anonymous $2 million donation will fund an endowed chair in Tulane University's Department of Jewish Studies. The donation was announced in a recent news release by the private university in New Orleans. Michael Cohen, the chairman of the Department of Jewish Studies, says the gift will allow the department to add an internationally recognized scholar on the Jews’ role in the contemporary world. It will support a chair in the Stuart and Suzanne Grant Center for the American Jewish Experience. The center was established last fall with a gift from Stuart and Suzanne Grant of Wilmington, Delaware.
LOUISIANA SESSION-THINGS TO KNOW
Louisiana's three-month legislative session opening Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana Legislature packed with dozens of new members starts its first lawmaking session of the term Monday. Lawmakers have a grab bag of topics for debate and none of the budget woes that preoccupied the last term. They'll consider whether to legalize sports betting and recreational marijuana, whether to do away with Louisiana's use of the death penalty or change the means of execution, how to spend a multimillion-dollar surplus and what approach they'll try to combat high car insurance rates. The 85-day session begins Monday at noon. More than 1,100 bills have been filed by lawmakers. Taxes can't be considered.
NEW K9
Natchez Police to get new K9 officer soon
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — The Natchez Police Department is getting a new K9 officer. Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said one of his officers is in week two of a five-week training program in Louisiana with the new K9 and both should be home and ready for duty toward the end of the month. The Natchez Democrat reports the new K9 is replacing K9 Arko, who died in September at age 14.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are awaiting autopsy results after remains of a missing 15-month-old girl were believed to be found in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office say they believe they found Evelyn Mae Boswell on Friday. An Amber Alert was issued for her in February, but she hasn't been seen since at least December. The remains were found on the property of a relative of Evelyn's mother. Evelyn's mother was charged with filing a false report Feb. 25 after authorities say she gave inaccurate and conflicting statements.. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and haven't announced additional arrests or charges.
BIDEN CAMPAIGN CHAIR
Delaware Rep. Blunt Rochester joins Biden's campaign team
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester will serve as co-chair for former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Blunt Rochester will join Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as top advisers promoting Biden's bid for presidency. The announcement came after Biden claimed victory in 10 of the 14 states participating in Super Tuesday for the Democratic presidential primaries. Blunt Rochester says she looks forward to growing Biden's campaign and ensuring President Donald Trump "is a one-term president.” Blunt Rochester was first elected in 2016 and is the first woman and the first person of color to represent Delaware in Congress.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LSU ABROAD
LSU study abroad programs canceled due to virus concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has canceled scheduled programs for study abroad amid concerns about the new coronavirus. The university said in a statement on its website Friday that scheduled international study abroad programs are canceled through the middle of August. Students who were in such programs in countries under Level 3 or 4 travel advisories issued by the U.S. State Department have returned home. The university says they are under a 14-day self-quarantine. Students in countries not under such advisories are continuing their studies. But future such programs are canceled until Aug. 17. And, international travel by LSU faculty and staff is restricted.