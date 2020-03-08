Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
2 more in Arizona county diagnosed with new coronavirus
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials announced Saturday that two people from the same Pinal County household as a woman already diagnosed with the new coronavirus also have been diagnosed with the disease, raising the state's total to five. The diagnosis of the Pinal County woman was announced Friday. She's in her 40s and is a health care worker in Mariciopa County. Two people in metro Phoenix were diagnosed previously, and officials said those two people had traveled to areas with virus outbreaks. The Pinal County woman was the first virus patient in Arizona attributed to so-called “community spread." Officials said neither she nor any of her “close contacts” had recently traveled to a country with widespread cases.
CHILD ON SIDEWALK KILLED
2-year-old fatally injured when struck on sidewalk by SUV
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say a 2-year-old boy walking with his parents on a sidewalk was fatally injured Saturday when he was struck by a small SUV whose driver lost control of the vehicle. Police say the boy died at a hospital after the people provided emergency aid to the boy. The SUV driver and the boy's parents weren't injured. According to police, neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in what police called a “tragic accident." The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Identities of those involved weren't released and police said the incident remained under investigation and that no additional information was available.
TUCSON CRASH-TWO KILLED
2 killed when car hits pillar on I-10 underpass in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say two women were killed when their car struck a concrete pillar at an Interstate 10 underpass on the city's south side. Police say the driver apparently lost control and that speed and impairment were possible factors in the Friday night crash. Police identified the women as 38-year-old Tarashia Ross and 29-year-old Teresita Gonzales. Police said neither was wearing a seat belt and that both were ejected and died at the scene.
SKI AREA-FOREST SERVICE
Forest Service OKs replacement of lift at Arizona Snowbowl
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has given final approval to a project to replace and upgrade a ski lift at the Arizona Snowbowl near Flagstaff. The Forest Service's decision allowing replacement of the current chairlift is based on an environmental assessment published in October. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Forest Service officials concluded that replacing the new lift would not significantly impact the land and environment, despite claims that it would impact Native American cultural values. Arizona Snowbowl said the current chairlift will be replaced with a high-speed combination version that includes enclosed eight-person gondola cars and open-air six-person chair seats. The ski area said the new lift will be installed in time for the 2020-21 season.
AP-US-FRANK-LLOYD-WRIGHT-SCHOOL-CLOSING
Officials vote to keep Wright architecture school open
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago may stay open after all. The board for the School of Architecture at Taliesin had said in January that the school would close in June after the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and the board failed to come up with a way to keep it open. But the Wisconsin State Journal reports that the board voted Thursday to keep the school open in light of new funding. The decision is subject to approval by the foundation, the school's largest financial supporter. The school has campuses in Wisconsin and Arizona.
HYBRID POLICE VEHICLES-ARIZONA
Some Arizona police agencies getting hybrid patrol vehicles
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Some Arizona police departments are starting to purchase hybrid patrol vehicles. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the Chandler and Show Low police departments are among those that have hybrid patrol vehicles on order and that Flagstaff has already received its initial order of five. A Flagstaff official says the recent acquisition of five all-wheel-drive hybrids puts the city on a course to save money on fuel while helping the environment.
OCTOGENARIAN-BANK ROBBERY
82-year-old with record of bank robberies convicted again
PHOENIX (AP) — An 82-year-old man who spent most of his adult life behind bars for stealing from banks was convicted again for robbing an Arizona credit union. Authorities say Robert Krebs carried out the 2018 heist in Tucson as he struggled to adjust to life outside prison. Jurors found Krebs guilty Wednesday in a Tucson armed bank robbery. He served more than 30 years for a 1981 Florida bank robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison after a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzling $72,000 from a bank. He served an additional 17 years in Arizona for theft and armed robbery convictions.
