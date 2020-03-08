It’s time to change time and check smoke detectors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Get ready for a change. Daylight saving time is here, but you may want to change something else besides your clocks.
It’s also a good time to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
It could save your life.
Officials say that checking your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors is something you should do often.
“Twice a year, no matter what,” said Biloxi firefighter Shawn Battise.
So, it’s natural to do it when we fall back and we spring forward.
Fire officials add that making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order doesn’t have to be when we change times. What matters is that you establish a routine and stick to it.
“People have survived because of smoke detectors,” Battise said. “The reason they say smoke detectors save lives is because they really do. They really do.”
Battise of the Biloxi Fire Department has seen good results when bad things happen.
“I know of one that I’ve been to, the people made it out minutes before the fire consumed their living room,” he said. “So, they’re important; they really are.”
It’s also a good time for those who sell the devices as well because people are already motivated to get ready for spring.
“Usually, this is about the time when people are getting ready for spring cleaning,” said Bill Collins, manager of True Value in Gulfport.
He said he sells detectors all year long.
“Usually what I do is I tell folks, every month when they change their air filter, it doesn’t hurt to go by and push the test button on your smoke detector to make sure it’s still beeping,” Collins said.
He also said the newer, longer-lasting batteries may be a helpful option.
“That’s something to think about,” Collins said. “The price may be a little higher, but in the long run, it’s actually cheaper.”
Even then, he said, err on the side of caution.
“If you have doubt, change it anyway.”
