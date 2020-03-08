Ingalls Shipbuilding Discovery Day gives students a look at possible career choices

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Finding a career involving skilled work can be obtained right out of high school in South Mississippi.
Ingalls Shipbuilding and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce partnered to host Future Shipbuilder Discovery Day on Saturday. This event gives individuals the opportunity to learn about Ingalls Shipbuilding and how to become a skilled shipbuilder.
Parents and students traveled from all over the state to learn about everything Ingalls has to offer to individuals right out of high school.
Michael Foster graduates high school this May. He is weighing out his options and looks forward to working following graduation.
“Trying to find me something reliable to do, career-wise. Just doing something, just to be able to benefit myself and my family, to be able to go on in my next chapter of life,” he said.
Ingalls’ Vice President of Operations George Jones described the day as a way to find your purpose.
“You know, it’s important to our young individuals and also our parents. Our school administrators are here today really to discover the opportunity and the history of our company,” Jones said.
In each room, students participated in hands-on activities as if they were already employees like coding robots and virtually painting inside of a ship.
School instructors at the event believe it’s a good idea to introduce real-world jobs to students while still in school.
“When my students become seniors, they’re able to join the shipbuilding academy. What that is, they will come over two blocks a day and take classes at Ingalls with Ingalls instructors," said Alma Byrant High School welding instructor George Crenshaw.
About 300 students come out each year to Ingalls to participate in Discovery Day.
