Backwater flood victims inquire about coming lawsuit against U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Law firms from Hattiesburg and Louisiana said they plan to sue the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers on behalf of people in the Delta affected by flooding.
They met with potential clients in Vicksburg, Saturday, but some of them are unsure if this is the right step to take.
Rome Johnson, an attorney with Deakle-Johnson Law firm, believes backwater victims will be able to win the lawsuit for damages.
He said based off of the takings clause of the 5th amendment, “you can’t take property without just compensation. The government cannot take property. What the government has done here is essentially take these citizens’ property with no just compensation. So we feel that they have a great case. Anything going forward, as long as the lawsuit is going on, would be included in the lawsuit."
People took notes and filling out forms during the presentation, while receiving advice from the attorneys.
However some of the people in the crowd think suing the Corp of Engineers will push back progress to get pumps in the area to fight future flooding.
Lora Scallions, a Delta resident, said the loss of her home and property have left her impatient; “having to wait for the government to decide whether we can live in our home again is a moot point as far as I’m concerned. Because, this whole pump thing started in 1941. It will soon be a 100 year old issue."
“Unless they’re going to put the pumps in, these damages are going to go on year after year after year," she said.
