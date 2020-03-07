St. Stanislaus’ Dallas Payne & Max Favre sign National Letters of Intent with Northeast Mississippi

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Stanislaus teammates, Dallas Payne and Max Favre, have decided to stick together as they take their talents to the collegiate level, signing with Northeast Mississippi Community College football Friday morning. The dynamic Rock-A-Chaw duo led the state in quarterback to wide receiver connections with 85 receptions in 2019.
Payne was second in the state with a little over 1200 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns (all from Favre), while Favre eclipsed 3,000 passing yards, throwing 39 touchdowns and completed 65 percent of his passes.
Payne, a former WLOX Player of the Week and Helmet Sticker recipient, originally committed to Hinds back in January, but apparently that commitment fell through.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.