No. 2 Bulldogs sweep No. 12 Itawamba to remain unbeaten

The Bulldogs (14-0) hit three home runs in the last two innings to erase the deficit, four days after having beaten No. 16 LSU-Eunice by rallying from 10-0 behind. In the opener, Kristen Cade (So, Harrison Central/Saucier) struck out 10 in a three-hit shutout to win Game 1 3-0. She also got the win in the nightcap, pitching the final four innings in relief, striking out six more.