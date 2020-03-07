Nice weekend weather

The weather will be great this weekend! We’ll stay mostly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some cloud cover may move in tonight, and we’ll be in the 40s by Sunday morning. Remember to set you clocks forward one hour before bed tonight! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.
The clouds will move in on Monday, and we may have a few showers. We’ll be much warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday through Friday, and we’ll stay in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.