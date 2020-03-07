Mild & breezy today. Warming up this week.

We’re in for another nice day! We’ll stay partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 60s. It will be breezy with winds at 10-20 MPH from the east and southeast. The cloud cover will thicken up tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Monday morning.
The clouds will stick around on Monday, and we can’t rule out some isolated showers. We’ll warm up into the low 70s.
Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday through Friday, and we’ll stay in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.