If Nathaniel Woods didn’t pull the trigger, how can he be put to death?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathaniel Woods’ execution has a lot of people talking about capital punishment in Alabama. Many are asking how can a man be put to death when he didn’t shoot anyone?
Woods’ case has drawn nationwide attention. Woods was not the man who pulled the trigger in 2004 that killed three Birmingham police officers, but prosecutors say he conspired with Kerry Spencer and lured the officers in the house before they were shot and killed. By state law, that can lead to a capital murder charge.
"It’s a very high standard to get to that capital murder. You have to show that these two people intended and agreed and had an agreement before it happened that a person would be killed, “Roger Appell, a Birmingham attorney and WBRC legal analyst said.
Woods’ supporters say he wasn’t given a fair trial and had inadequate representation during the appeals process. Outrage over his execution is all over social media. Celebrities even Martin Luther King Jr’s son weighing in saying “the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court and state are reprehensible and have potentially contributed to an irreversible injustice”.
"He was convicted under capital murder because two or more people were killed at one time and a police officer were killed in the line of duty. The facts are he didn’t kill anybody. He didn’t shoot anybody and a lot of people have a hard time understanding the concept of you can get the death penalty when you don’t actually kill somebody,” Appell said.
In 2005, a jury voted 10-2 in favor of the death penalty in Woods’ case. A judge then followed that recommendation. Most states have gotten rid of the ability to impose a death sentence on only a majority of votes except Alabama. The state Supreme Court says the practice is constitutional.
